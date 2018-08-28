Listen Live Sports

Spokeswoman: US Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa is getting a divorce

August 28, 2018 9:28 am
 
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A spokeswoman for U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst says the Iowa Republican is getting divorced.

Liz Bowman said in an email Monday that Ernst and her husband, Gail, “remain committed to their children and their family and ask for respect for their privacy during this difficult time.”

They were married in 1992 and have one daughter together. Gail Ernst has two daughters from a previous marriage.

Joni Ernst was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2014 after serving four years in the Iowa Senate. She is 48.

During the 2014 campaign, Gail Ernst drew fire for his social media posts, including one calling then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton a “lying hag.”

He quickly took down the post and apologized. Joni Ernst said she was appalled by his remarks.

