Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

States reconsider confidential deals in workplace harassment

August 27, 2018 3:01 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Confidentiality agreements have come under fire during the #MeToo movement as one way abusive men have been able to hold on to their jobs and keep harassing more women.

This year, state lawmakers introduced bills in at least 16 states that would place restrictions on the use of non-disclosure agreements in sexual harassment cases.

Six states have passed such laws. They are Arizona, Maryland, New York, Tennessee, Vermont and Washington. Two more bills are before California Gov. Jerry Brown.

Legal experts say it’s not clear yet what effect such legislation will have on sexual harassment in the workplace.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Some warn that the new laws could have unintended consequences.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech