Suburban Chicago man charged in prominent attorney’s death

NORTHFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A 66-year-old suburban Chicago man has been charged in the death of a prominent attorney who argued cases before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Northfield police say John Gately III of Winnetka was charged Wednesday with murder and attempted murder in the fatal shooting late Monday of 72-year-old Stephen Shapiro in his Northfield home.

After the shooting, police tracked Gately to his apartment, where he barricaded himself inside. He was taken into custody hours later after about 90 police officers responded to the scene.

Authorities have not said what led to the shooting. Gately is scheduled to appear for a bond hearing Thursday morning in Skokie.

Shapiro’s colleagues at Mayer Brown referred to him as a “superhero” lawyer who founded the law firm’s Supreme Court and appellate practice after serving in the U.S. solicitor general’s office.

