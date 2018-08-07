Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Suspect in Oklahoma pipe bomb case ruled competent for trial

August 7, 2018 5:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A man accused of detonating a pipe bomb outside an Oklahoma military recruiting station has been found competent to stand trial.

Federal court records show the ruling was handed down Tuesday for 29-year-old Benjamin Roden. The former Air Force senior airman was indicted after a pipe bomb exploded in front of an unoccupied Air Force recruiting station near Tulsa on July 10, 2017.

A federal judge ruled that a forensic evaluation conducted by the U.S. Bureau of Prisons indicated that Roden understands the nature of the charges he faces, including destruction of federal property.

Roden has pleaded not guilty. He was ordered to undergo a mental evaluation after defense attorneys questioned whether he could assist in his own defense. He has been required to take antipsychotic medication.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Defense Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech