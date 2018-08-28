Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Swiss bank makes $60M deal with US over hidden accounts

August 28, 2018 2:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MIAMI (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Swiss bank has reached an agreement to pay more than $60 million to the U.S. and provide information to investigators about concealed accounts Americans used to avoid taxes.

The Miami U.S. attorney’s office said in a news release Tuesday that Basler Kantonalbank will pay restitution to the Internal Revenue Service, a fine to the U.S. government and forfeit fees the bank earned from undeclared accounts from 2002 to 2012.

The deferred prosecution agreement signed by bank lawyers says that at its peak, the bank had 1,144 accounts for U.S. customers with a total value of more than $813 million.

Prosecutors say Basler Kantonalbank saw an opportunity when Swiss bank UBS AG came under investigation for similar conduct. That bank also made a deal with U.S. officials.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech