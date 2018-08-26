Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Texas governor says Harvey didn’t wreck city’s spirit

August 26, 2018 4:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ROCKPORT, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says Hurricane Harvey did not destroy the spirit of the residents living in the Gulf Coast city where the storm made landfall last year.

Abbott spoke Sunday during a church service in Rockport that marked the anniversary.

Harvey’s 130 mph (210 kph) winds destroyed 30 percent of the buildings in coastal Rockport when it made landfall as a powerful Category 4 storm on Aug. 25, 2017.

First Baptist Church, where Abbott spoke, had been severely damaged.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The Republican governor told the congregation that “one thing Harvey could not destroy, however, was the spirit of this community, and that is truly inspiring.”

Harvey killed 68 people and caused an estimated $125 billion in damage in Texas.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech