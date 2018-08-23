Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Texas popcorn salesman mistaken for Australian politician

August 23, 2018 9:09 am
 
< a min read
Share       

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A case of mistaken identity has thrust the co-owner of a popcorn company from Texas into the middle of Australian politics.

Texan Peter Dutton shares the same name on Twitter with an Australian Liberal Party member who is vying to become the country’s next prime minister. That Peter Dutton’s verified account is @PeterDutton_MP.

The Texas Dutton has tweeted that he wishes “the people of Australia would look at (his) profile” and see that he’s a 30-year-old black man before sending him tweets. The Australian Dutton is 47 and white.

The American Dutton has received tweets from people who support and oppose his Australian namesake. He writes that it has been fun and he would love to visit Australia and sell his popcorn there.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech