The Latest: EPA to reveal rule changes on coal-fired plants

August 20, 2018 8:27 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the Trump administration’s plan to roll back the centerpiece of Obama-era efforts to slow global warming(all times local):

8:20 p.m.

The Trump administration is set to announce plans to roll back the centerpiece of President Barack Obama’s efforts to slow global warming.

The Environmental Protection Agency says the plan will be announced Tuesday.

It’s expected to propose regulations that give states broad authority to determine how to restrict greenhouse gas emissions from coal-fired power plants. The plan is expected to let states relax pollution rules for power plants that need upgrades. That would stall an Obama-era push to shift away from coal and toward less-polluting energy sources.

Combined with a planned rollback of car-mileage standards, the plan represents a significant retreat from Obama-era efforts to fight climate change. President Donald Trump has already vowed to pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate agreement as he pushes to revive the coal industry.

