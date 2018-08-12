Listen Live Sports

The Latest: FBI recovers flight data recorder from plane

August 12, 2018 11:39 pm
 
SEATTLE (AP) — The Latest on a plane stolen from Sea-Tac International Airport in Washington state (all times local):

8:18 p.m.

Authorities have recovered the flight data recorder from a plane taken by an airline worker who performed dangerous loops before crashing into an island in Washington’s Puget Sound.

The FBI says it has also found components of the cockpit voice recorder from the Horizon plane.

The NTSB is now processing the equipment.

Richard Russell, 29, of Sumner, Washington, stole the commercial plane Friday night from Sea-Tac International Airport, performing acrobatic stunts before crashing into a thick island forest. Russell worked for Horizon as a ground service agent.

The FBI said Sunday that human remains were found at the scene.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Sunday that Russell died in the fiery wreckage.

Whether the crash was deliberate or accidental was one of several topics remaining for investigators.

