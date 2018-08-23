Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Official says China hoping trade talks will help

August 23, 2018 5:54 am
 
BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the tariffs dispute between the U.S. and Chinese governments (all times local):

6:00 p.m.

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman says Beijing is hoping for a good outcome from trade talks in Washington on their escalating dispute over technology policy.

The official, Lu Kang, declined to give details of the talks that began Wednesday.

He said, “We hope the U.S. side will get along with us to strive for a good result from the talks with a reasonable and practical attitude.”

The United States and China pushed ahead Thursday with 25 percent penalty tariffs on billions of dollars of each other’s goods.

___

1:43 p.m.

The United States and China have imposed tariff increases on an additional $16 billion of each other’s goods in a new escalation of their battle over Beijing’s technology policy.

The 25 percent penalty duties took effect Thursday at one minute after midnight, Washington time, or noon in Beijing.

The Chinese government criticized the U.S. increase as a violation of World Trade Organization rules and said it would file a legal challenge.

Envoys from the two sides held talks Wednesday in Washington but there was no word on any progress toward ending the dispute.

