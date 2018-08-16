The Latest: Pentagon puts off military parade until 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the Veterans Day military parade (all times local):

8:10 p.m.

The Defense Department says the Veterans Day military parade ordered up by President Donald Trump won’t happen in 2018.

Col. Rob Manning, a Pentagon spokesman, said Thursday that the military and the White House “have now agreed to explore opportunities in 2019.”

Manning says the Pentagon had “originally targeted November 10, 2018,” for the Washington event, intended “to honor America’s military veterans and commemorate the centennial of World War I.”

U.S. officials had told The Associated Press earlier Thursday that the parade would cost about $92 million, citing preliminary estimates more than three times the price first suggested by the White House.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss early planning estimates that have not yet been finalized or released publicly.

— By AP writer Lolita Baldor

2:15 p.m.

The Veterans Day military parade ordered up by President Donald Trump would cost about $92 million, U.S. officials say, citing preliminary estimates more than three times the price first suggested by the White House.

According to the officials, roughly $50 million would cover Pentagon costs for aircraft, equipment, personnel and other support for the November parade in Washington. The remainder would be borne by other agencies and largely involve security costs. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss early planning estimates that have not yet been finalized or released publicly.

Officials said the plans have not yet been approved by Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.

