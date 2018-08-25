The Latest: It’s been a bruising week for Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump dispute with Attorney General Jeff Sessions (all times local):

8 a.m.

President Donald Trump is again complaining that social media companies are “silencing millions of people.”

Trump tweeted Friday: “Can’t do this even if it means we must continue to hear Fake News like CNN, whose ratings have suffered gravely. People have to figure out what is real, and what is not, without censorship!”

The president has made similar complaints recently. His commentary comes as many outlets have banned “Infowars” conspiracy theorist Alex Jones from their platforms. Jones is being sued for saying the 2012 shooting massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School was staged.

Trump appeared on Jones’ program during the 2016 campaign and praised his “amazing” reputation.

___

6:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump is escalating his feud with Attorney General Jeff Sessions, calling on him to investigate a litany of grievances he has long held against those investigating his administration and Democrats.

Trump tweeted Friday that he wants Sessions to “look into all of the corruption on the “other side.”” He added: “Come on Jeff, you can do it, the country is waiting!”

It was the latest in days of verbal sparring between the two.

In an interview with “Fox and Friends” that aired Thursday, Trump accused Sessions of failing to take control of the Justice Department. Sessions punched back, saying his department will not be “improperly influenced by political considerations.”

