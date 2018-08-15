Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Trump mocks Cuomo's 'never that great' comment

August 15, 2018 10:47 pm
 
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The Latest on Cuomo’s America ‘was never that great’ comment (all times local):

Republican President Donald Trump is mocking New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s remarks that America “was never that great.”

In a tweet Wednesday night, Trump repeats Cuomo’s “it was never that great” comment made during a bill signing event earlier in the day. Trump then adds: “Can you believe this is the Governor of the Highest Taxed State in the U.S., Andrew Cuomo, having a total meltdown!”

The Democratic governor made the much-criticized remarks while bashing Trump and his slogan “Make America Great Again.”

Cuomo is seeking a third term this fall and is considered a potential White House contender in 2020.

2:30 p.m.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said America “was never that great” during remarks criticizing President Donald Trump and his slogan, “Make America Great Again.”

The Democrat made the comment on Wednesday at a bill signing event in Manhattan.

Cuomo said the Republican president wants to return to an era of greater sexism, racism and intolerance toward immigrants. He says America has made great strides toward equality, but that it can’t consider itself great until there’s full equality for all.

Cuomo is seeking a third term this fall and is considered a potential White House contender in 2020.

Republicans pounced on Cuomo’s comments. GOP gubernatorial candidate Marc Molinaro, the Dutchess County executive, said Cuomo should be ashamed and owes the nation an apology.

