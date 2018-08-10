Listen Live Sports

Trial begins for 2 men accused in death of Chicago student

August 10, 2018 2:09 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Jury selection is starting in the trial of two men charged in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old Chicago student just days after she performed with her high school band at then-President Barack Obama’s inaugural festivities.

Honor student Hadiya Pendleton was with friends at a park 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) from Obama’s Chicago home in January 2013 when she was shot.

“She had so much to look forward to at that moment,” said Shatira Wilks, Hadiya’s cousin. “And it was all just taken away.”

Jury selection for the trial of Micheail Ward and Kenneth Williams begins Friday. Two juries will be chosen for the trial at the Leighton Criminal Court Building because of the defendants’ competing defenses. Testimony is expected to start as soon as Tuesday.

Prosecutors have said Hadiya was caught in the crossfire of a gang feud. They said Williams and Ward picked up friends minutes after the shooting, driving a vehicle that detectives used to link them to the crime.

Lawyers for the suspects called the state’s evidence deeply flawed and have noted that no physical evidence ties either defendant to the shooting.

Following the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut and Hadiya’s passing, Obama pushed for gun reforms that Congress didn’t enact.

In his 2013 State of the Union address , Obama said Hadiya had become a symbol of the senseless gun violence in Chicago.

___

This story has been corrected to show one of the suspects is called Micheail Ward, not Michael.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

