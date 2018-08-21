Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Trump accuses de Blasio of slogan theft

August 21, 2018 11:34 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is accusing New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio of ripping off his rhetoric.

Trump tweeted Tuesday that de Blasio “just stole my campaign slogan: PROMISES MADE PROMISES KEPT! That’s not at all nice. No imagination!”

The mayor responded by Twitter: “The difference is that I’m not lying when I say it.”

De Blasio appeared at an event Monday standing next to a sign that read “Promises Made, Promises Kept.”

Trump has featured similar signs at his rallies.

The Democratic mayor of the president’s hometown, de Blasio has been a critic of Trump.

The campaign mantra has been used in the past by politicians stressing their accomplishments. Former Michigan Gov. John Engler, a Republican, used the slogan when he won re-election in 1994.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

