Trump to hold rally in Indiana next week for GOP candidate

August 22, 2018
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will rally supporters in Indiana next week as Republicans seek to unseat vulnerable Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly.

Trump’s campaign announced Wednesday that he will hold a rally in Evansville on Aug. 30. He previously appeared in the state in May. The campaign says Trump will talk about economic policies and stress his support for the GOP candidate.

Donnelly is facing wealthy Republican businessman Mike Braun in what is viewed as one of the nation’s most competitive Senate races.

The White House has said Trump is aiming to spend more than 40 days on the campaign trail between the beginning of August and the Nov. 6 midterms as he hopes to best his predecessors’ travel schedules.

