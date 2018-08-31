Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Trump volunteer who blocked news photographer taken off road

August 31, 2018 12:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — The White House Correspondents’ Association says a volunteer member of President Donald Trump’s advance team who blocked a photojournalist’s camera as he tried to take a photo of a protester during a campaign rally in Indiana has been taken off the road.

Olivier Knox, the association’s president, says Trump’s campaign told him the actions were those of an “inexperienced volunteer, who understands that he acted in error.” Knox says the campaign “promises that this will not happen again.”

A photo by Associated Press photographer Evan Vucci on Thursday in Evansville shows the volunteer stretching out his hand over the lens of a news photographer’s camera after a protester disrupted Trump’s rally.

Trump was campaigning for Republican Mike Braun, who is challenging Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly in a closely watched matchup.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech