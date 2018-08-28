Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

UK regulator says ad for birth control app were misleading

August 28, 2018 7:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s advertising regulator says a birth control app’s Facebook advertisement contained misleading claims that breached the country’s advertising code.

The Advertising Standards Authority ruled Wednesday that the ad by Swedish startup Natural Cycles shouldn’t appear again because there wasn’t evidence to back up the app’s claims.

The decision came after the agency received complaints about the ads which claimed the app was “highly accurate” and a “clinically tested alternative to birth control methods.”

Earlier this month, Natural Cycles became the first ever digital contraceptive device to win marketing approval from the Food and Drug Administration in the U.S.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Women use the app to record their temperatures and track their menstrual cycle. An algorithm determines when they’re fertile.

Swedish regulators are also investigating following reports of unwanted pregnancies.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Health News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech