Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

UN adopts guidelines aimed at speeding aid to North Korea

August 6, 2018 3:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has adopted new guidelines to try to speed the delivery of humanitarian aid to North Korea, where the U.N. says around 10 million people need food and other assistance.

The Netherlands, which chairs the Security Council committee monitoring sanctions against North Korea, said none of the 15 council members objected to the U.S.-proposed guidelines proposed by Monday afternoon’s deadline. They will now be sent to all 193 U.N. member states.

Tough U.N. sanctions on North Korea in response to its escalating nuclear and ballistic missile programs exempt humanitarian aid.

But U.N. humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock told U.N. members following his trip to North Korea last month that one effect of sanctions has been “quite substantial delays” in procurement, shipping and delivery of aid supplies.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech