The Associated Press
 
UN envoy criticizes Bosnian Serb action on Srebrencia

August 16, 2018 1:55 pm
 
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. official focusing on preventing genocide is calling the Bosnian Serb legislature’s decision to revoke support for a government report acknowledging the massacre of thousands of Bosnian Muslim men and boys in Srebrenica “a step backwards for Bosnia.”

The Srebrenica Commission reported in 2004 that between 7,000 and 8,000 Bosnian Muslims went missing from Srebrenica in 1995 and over 1,000 were killed. Two international courts have determined that the massacre constituted genocide.

U.N. adviser Adama Dieng said Thursday the Bosnian Serb National Assembly’s vote on Tuesday “undermines the rule of law and national and international efforts to achieve justice for victims of crimes committed against people of all ethnicities during the 1992-1995 Bosnian War.”

He said it will likely “exacerbate tensions” ahead of Oct. 7 general elections in Bosnia.

