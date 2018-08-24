Listen Live Sports

UN peacekeeper killed in attack in Central African Republic

August 24, 2018 9:50 pm
 
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The spokesman for the U.N. secretary-general says a peacekeeper from Burundi has been killed in an attack in the Central African Republic.

Stephane Dujarric says Thursday’s attack apparently was carried out by “anti-Balaka elements” — a reference to a mostly Christian force that has several times attacked U.N. peacekeepers who are trying to quell interreligious and intercommunal fighting in the country.

Dujarric said Friday that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres offers his condolences to the family of the fallen peacekeeper, as well as to Burundi’s government.

He also said that intentional attacks on U.N. peacekeepers “may constitute a war crime” and urged Central African Republic authorities to investigate “and swiftly bring those responsible to justice.”

