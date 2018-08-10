Update on the latest business

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks tumble

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are tumbling in afternoon trading on Wall Street following steep losses in Europe, where investors worried about a sharp drop in Turkey’s currency.

The dollar and bond prices rose as investors shifted money into lower-risk assets. The rising dollar helped U.S-focused companies but hurt big exporters. Rising bond prices are sending interest rates lower, hurting banks.

Advertisement

Online storage company Dropbox sank 7.5 percent after its chief operating officer left.

CONSUMER PRICES

US consumer prices rose 2.9 pct, leaving Americans worse off

WASHINGTON (AP) — Consumer prices climbed 2.9 percent in July from a year earlier, a rate of inflation that suggests Americans are earning less than a year ago despite an otherwise solid economy.

The Labor Department said Friday that the consumer price index ticked up 0.2 percent in July. Annual inflation matched the 2.9 percent pace from June, which had been the highest level since February 2012. Core prices, which exclude the volatile food and energy categories, rose 0.2 percent in June and 2.4 percent from a year earlier.

Most of July’s increase in consumer prices came from higher housing costs. Prices for energy, medical care and apparel slipped in July, while food expenses rose slightly.

Adjusted for inflation, average weekly earnings have fallen 0.1 percent in the past 12 months.

AMAZON-NORTH CAROLINA

North Carolina town picked for Amazon distribution center

GARNER, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina town will be the site of a new Amazon distribution center that officials say will lead to hundreds of millions in investment and the creation of more than a thousand jobs.

State and local officials announced Friday that Garner, a Raleigh suburb, will be home to a new distribution center for the Seattle-based web retailer. They say it will create 1,500 new jobs and $45 million annually in payroll for the workers.

The four-story, 2.6 million square foot distribution center will be built on the site of a former ConAgra Foods plant. The site was donated to local economic development authorities in 2012. Garner officials say the move is the result of seven years of searching for a suitable company to develop the site.

OIL TRAIN SPILL-IOWA

Railroad acknowledges Iowa derailment was flood related

DOON, Iowa (AP) — BNSF Railway has acknowledged flooding played a role in a derailment that loosed thousands of gallons of oil into northwest Iowa floodwaters.

BNSF spokesman Andy Williams said Friday that the derailment was “flood related” but declined to say whether the train engineer knew or should have known about washed-out tracks mentioned in a preliminary federal report released Thursday.

The National Transportation Safety Board report cited heavy rainfall in the area 48 hours before the June 22 derailment just south of Doon, Iowa. The report says the rain and runoff washed out track and flooded a tributary of the nearby Little Rock River. The report stopped short of saying the flooding caused the 32-car derailment.

The federal report also says the train was moving at 48 mph (77 kph) — just below the authorized speed for that stretch.

MINE SAFETY INVESTIGATION

Coal mine supervisors facing fraud charges plead not guilty

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) — Eight former supervisors and safety officers at a Kentucky coal company have pleaded not guilty in federal court to charges they rigged dust monitoring in underground mines.

The eight officials at Armstrong Coal were arraigned this week in Owensboro and Bowling Green. An indictment alleges company officials ordered workers to remove dust sampling equipment and place it in clean air portions of the mine to get desirable readings.

The indictment says the alleged offenses happened at Armstrong’s Parkway and Kronos mines between 2013 and 2015.

Charley Barber, the former superintendent of Parkway mine in Muhlenberg County, had a separate arraignment Thursday in Bowling Green. The other defendants appeared before a judge earlier in the week.

A judge set a trial date for Oct. 3.

NIKE LAWSUIT

Ex-Nike employees sue company, alleging unequal compensation

(Information in the following story is from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Four women who used to work for Nike have filed a federal lawsuit against the company, alleging it violated state and U.S. equal-pay laws and fostered a work environment that allowed sexual harassment.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the suit filed Thursday in Portland is among the first to hit the company following complaints about alleged pay disparities and bad managers public earlier this year.

Nike responded by ousting at least 11 executives in March and April.

Attorney Laura Salerno Owens says Nike continues to have a “good-old-boy’s culture” in which women enter the company with lower pay, and receive smaller raises and bonuses.

The plaintiffs seek unspecified monetary damages, and a court order requiring Nike to pay its employees fairly without regard to gender.

Nike officials declined comment on the lawsuit.

BLACK FARMERS-SOYBEAN LAWSUIT

Black soybean farmers claim they were sold faulty seeds

PARCHMAN, Miss. (AP) — Soybean farmers David Allen Hall and Tyrone Grayer had high hopes when a salesman told them the seeds he sold would bring good yields in their fertile Mississippi Delta fields.

But as the plants began to grow, Hall, Grayer and other black farmers who bought certified seeds from Stine Seed salesman Kevin Cooper in 2017 noticed they were shorter and less uniform than plants from other seeds. A bad yield followed.

Now, Hall and Grayer are among a group of five black farmers in Tennessee and Mississippi who are suing Stine Seed Co., claiming the seeds were switched and they were given faulty, low-yield seeds.

The farmers claim that Cooper and Stine sold them bad seeds because of their race. The company and Cooper call the allegations baseless and irresponsible.

EDUCATION-GAINFUL EMPLOYMENT RULE

Trump officials plan to cut 2nd rule policing for-profits

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration plans to roll back another major Obama-era rule that was created to police the for-profit college industry.

Education Department officials on Friday issued a proposal to rescind so-called gainful employment rules.

The 2014 regulation threatened to cut federal funding to for-profit colleges that left graduates with high ratios of debt compared to their incomes.

Federal officials now argue the rule wasn’t backed up by research and created burdensome reporting requirements.

The Education Department estimates revoking the rule will add $5.3 billion in federal costs, mostly for funding that otherwise would have been cut from programs.

Last month, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos proposed scaling back another Obama-era rule aimed at helping defrauded students get their loans erased.

Most for-profit colleges have been opposed to both rules.

BITCOIN SHAKEDOWN

Bitcoin scammers target wealthy, threaten to expose ‘secret’

(Information in the following story is from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com)

Men in a wealthy Washington suburb have been receiving letters threatening to expose their dark secrets to their wives.

The problem, The Washington Post reports , is some of these men don’t even have wives.

The letters are part of a growing scam that tries to extort people for Bitcoin, a cryptocurrency that’s hard to track.

FBI Washington Field Office spokesman Andrew Ames says these scammers tend to flood high-income neighborhoods, trying to fool at least one person.

Jeff Strohl says he received a Nashville-postmarked letter from “GreySquare15” demanding a Bitcoin “confidentiality fee” worth $15,750. After his initial shock, he figured it was a scam. He posted about it on a community listserv to find he was far from the only Chevy Chase resident to receive such letters.

TURKEY-ECONOMY

Turkey shaken by financial fears

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A financial shockwave ripped through Turkey on Friday, when its currency nosedived on concerns about its economic policies and a dispute with the U.S.

The lira tumbled 14 percent in one day, to 6.51 per dollar, a massive move for a currency that will make the Turkish poorer and further erode international investors’ confidence in the country. The lira is now down 66 percent this year against the dollar.

The currency’s drop is a gauge of fear over a country coming to terms with years of high debt, international concern over a push by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (REH’-jehp TY’-ihp UR’-doh-wahn) to amass power, and a souring in relations with allies like the U.S.

Turkey has arrested an American pastor and put him on trial for espionage and terror-related charges linked to a failed coup attempt in the country two years ago. The U.S. responded by slapping sanctions on Turkey. On Friday, Trump stoked tensions further on Friday with a promise to double tariffs on steel and aluminum imported from Turkey.

RUSSIA-US-SANCTIONS

Russian prime minister warns US against ramping up sanctions

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s prime minister has sternly warned the United States against ramping up sanctions, saying that Moscow will strike back with economic, political and unspecified “other” means.

Dmitry Medvedev said Friday that if the U.S. introduces sanctions against Russian banks as some reports indicated, Moscow will see that as a declaration of an “economic war” and respond accordingly.

He said that Russia will retaliate “with economic means, political means and, if necessary, other means. Our American friends should understand that.” He didn’t elaborate.

The U.S. State Department said Wednesday that Washington made the determination this week that Moscow had used the Novichok nerve agent to poison ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, and that sanctions would follow later this month. Russia has strongly denied involvement in the poisoning.

CHINA-AUTO SALES

China auto sales down 5.3 percent as SUV demand sags

BEIJING (AP) — China’s auto sales shrank by 5.3 percent in July from a year earlier as SUV demand sagged, adding to signs of economic malaise amid a tariff battle with Washington.

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, said Friday that drivers in the biggest auto market bought 1.6 million sedans, SUVs and minivans. Total sales, including trucks and buses, fell 4 percent to 1.9 million.

Demand has cooled amid forecasts of slowing economic growth after Beijing tightened lending controls to cool surging debt.

Sales of pure electric and gasoline-electric hybrids, boosted by subsidies and other government support, rose 47.7 percent to 84,000 but made up just 5 percent of the total.

SUV sales, usually the industry’s bright spot, contracted 8.4 percent to 633,000. Sedan sales shrank 1.2 percent to 815,000.

EUROPE-RYANAIR STRIKE

Ryanair pilots strike in Germany, 4 other countries

BERLIN (AP) — Ryanair pilots in several European countries are staging a strike that has prompted the budget carrier to cancel 400 flights.

A walkout called by German union Cockpit accounted for many of Friday’s cancelations. Strikes were also planned in Sweden, Ireland, Belgium and the Netherlands.

The airline said that over 2,000 flights, or 85 percent of the schedule, would operate as normal and that the majority of passengers affected have been re-booked on other Ryanair services.

German pilot representatives said Wednesday they were joining the strike action because they want pay and work conditions comparable to those at Ryanair’s competitors. The company calls the strikes “regrettable and unjustified.”

Ryanair built its low-cost business model without unions, but said last year it would recognize them. Labor representatives are seeking collective-bargaining agreements.

ITALY-WINE HARVEST

Italian wine harvest begins, productive year forecast

ROME (AP) — The Italian wine grape harvest season has started with Pinot and Chardonnay grapes in the northern Lombardy’s Franciacorta region, with experts anticipating a better year after an especially weak 2017.

The Coldiretti agricultural lobby said Friday that it’s expecting a 15 percent increase in wine production this season to 4.6 billion liters (1.2 billion gallons), from 4 billion liters (over 1 billion gallons) last year.

The higher production this year is due to a greater abundance of rain in key regions, while last year heat and drought combined for one of the lowest post-war yields.

Coldiretti forecast a 5.9 percent increase in wine exports this year. In 2017, export revenues reached 6 billion euros ($6.8 billion).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.