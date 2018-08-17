Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

US criticizes Vietnam for jailing peaceful activists

August 17, 2018 10:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — The United States says it’s deeply concerned over Vietnam’s conviction and sentencing of an activist this week, calling the trend of increased arrests and harsh sentences of government critics “troubling.”

A State Department statement also called on the communist government to release all political prisoners and allow all individuals to express their views freely and assemble peacefully without fear of retribution.

Le Dinh Luong was sentenced to 20 years in prison and five years’ probation on Thursday after being convicted of attempting to overthrow the government.

His lawyer said the main charge concerned encouraging others to join the Viet Tan group in exile in the United States, which Hanoi considers a terrorist organization. He also reportedly called for environmental protests.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech