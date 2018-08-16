Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

US energy secretary: Mexico’s energy independence good goal

August 16, 2018 2:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MEXICO CITY (AP) — United States Energy Secretary Rick Perry says he supports the plans of Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to increase his country’s energy independence even if it could mean fewer purchases from U.S. refineries.

Perry says the U.S. is opening new markets for its energy products daily and that having Mexico developing its own energy resources will only benefit North America’s economic security.

Perry spoke to reporters Wednesday in Mexico City after meeting with Lopez Obrador’s pick to become Mexico’s energy secretary, Rocio Nahle.

Lopez Obrador has said he wants Mexico to stop buying gasoline and diesel abroad. He has promised to invest in Mexico’s refineries and build a new one.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Perry says the U.S. is ready to help Mexico work toward that goal.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech