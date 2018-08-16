US energy secretary: Mexico’s energy independence good goal

MEXICO CITY (AP) — United States Energy Secretary Rick Perry says he supports the plans of Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to increase his country’s energy independence even if it could mean fewer purchases from U.S. refineries.

Perry says the U.S. is opening new markets for its energy products daily and that having Mexico developing its own energy resources will only benefit North America’s economic security.

Perry spoke to reporters Wednesday in Mexico City after meeting with Lopez Obrador’s pick to become Mexico’s energy secretary, Rocio Nahle.

Lopez Obrador has said he wants Mexico to stop buying gasoline and diesel abroad. He has promised to invest in Mexico’s refineries and build a new one.

Perry says the U.S. is ready to help Mexico work toward that goal.

