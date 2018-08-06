Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

West Virginia gov: Tax debts with family companies resolved

August 6, 2018 4:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Gov. Jim Justice says his family-owned businesses have resolved all tax disputes with the state of West Virginia and its counties.

Justice said at a news conference Monday his companies have paid millions to resolve the outstanding issues.

The governor says he doesn’t know the total amount owed, and state Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy said state code prohibits him from revealing the amount paid by a taxpayer.

Department of Revenue Deputy Secretary Allen Prunty worked with the state Tax Department and Justice’s companies. He says Justice was not involved. Prunty says liens against the companies will be released.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Justice says his companies, through his son, Jay Justice, are working to resolve similar issues with the states of Kentucky and Virginia. Jim Justice says “it may take a little while” for those to be resolved.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech