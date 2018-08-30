Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Woman fatally shot by deputy after stealing patrol car

August 30, 2018 12:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (AP) — Investigators say a county sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a New Mexico woman after she drove away in a police cruiser with a suspect in the back seat.

New Mexico State Police released more details Thursday about the Aug. 23 shooting.

They say deputies were responding to a burglary when they encountered several people, including 45-year-old Daniel Ibuado of Belen. Belen is about 30 minutes south of Albuquerque. Ibuado was wanted on an outstanding warrant for aggravated burglary and taken into custody and placed in the back of a patrol car.

As deputies were talking with him, 34-year-old Virginia Romero of Belen got into the patrol car’s front seat and began to drive away.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Deputy Ashley Martinez fired at Romero, striking her once. The patrol car crashed and Romero was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech