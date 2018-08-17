Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

World’s biggest shipping company cautions on trade tensions

August 17, 2018 4:51 am
 
< a min read
Share       

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk says it swung to a profit in the second quarter but cautioned about uncertainty related to global trade amid U.S. sanctions on major economies.

Second-quarter revenue grew 24 percent to $9.5 billion, leading to a $26-million profit, compared with a $264-million loss a year earlier.

CEO Soeren Skou said Friday the company delivered “strong growth,” with the acquisition of German container shipping company Hamburg Sud “a positive contributor.” Profits were helped by higher bunker prices.

The Copenhagen-based group said full-year guidance “continues to be subject to uncertainties,” including further restrictions on global trade.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Maersk also decided to spin off its drilling unit, Maersk Drilling Holding A/S, and list it separately in Copenhagen. Shares in the parent company were up 4 percent to 8,966 kroner.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech