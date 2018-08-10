Listen Live Sports

WWII pilot’s remains return home after 7 decades

August 10, 2018 5:31 pm
 
BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) — The remains of a World War II pilot have finally been buried with full military honors in his home state of Nebraska after 73 years in foreign soil.

Flight Officer Richard Lane died in combat in 1944. His family believed his remains were buried in a cemetery in the southeast Nebraska town of Filley, and they visited his grave each Memorial Day.

But the remains buried under Lane’s tombstone were recently discovered not to be his.

The Army had sent the wrong remains to Nebraska. Lane had actually been buried in a military cemetery in Belgium.

Lane’s family didn’t learn of the mistake until a family in Idaho discovered the two soldiers’ bodies were switched.

The Lane family held another funeral Thursday in Beatrice, welcoming him to his final resting place.

