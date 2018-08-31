Wyoming, Idaho grizzly hunters told their hunts are on hold

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Wildlife officials in Wyoming and Idaho say they’ve been contacting hunters licensed to kill grizzly bears to tell them their hunts are on hold following a judge’s ruling.

The two states on Saturday had been scheduled to hold their first grizzly hunts in more than 40 years in the mountainous region surrounding Yellowstone National Park.

At the request of wildlife advocates and Native American tribes, a federal judge in Montana on Thursday blocked the hunts for 14 days while he considers whether protections for the bears should be restored.

Idaho Fish and Game Department assistant chief of wildlife Toby Boudreau said Friday the ruling delays the bear hunting season opening but has no other consequences.

About 700 grizzlies in the area lost federal protections last year.

