1 injured after DEA plane crashes in suburban Houston

September 19, 2018 6:56 pm
 
SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a small plane operated by the Drug Enforcement Administration crashed on a street in suburban Houston, hitting two vehicles and injuring one person.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the single-engine Cessna went down around 3 p.m. Wednesday while trying to land at the nearby airport in Sugar Land. The FAA says the pilot reported engine problems just before the accident.

Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls says the plane hit some power lines before colliding with two vehicles.

Nehls says three DEA employees were on the plane and one suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He also says the individuals in the vehicles hit by the plane suffered “bumps and bruises.”

A DEA spokesman didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.

