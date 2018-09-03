Listen Live Sports

3 Florida officers cleared in fatal shooting of motorist

September 19, 2018 10:39 am
 
LAKE MARY, Fla. (AP) — Three police officers who fatally shot a man who pointed a gun at them in a parking lot have been cleared of any wrongdoing.

A report by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement says officers Martin Neal, Robert Ritter and William Rodwick were acting in accordance with the law when they shot 34-year-old David Mickey Romansky III in Lake Mary on May 15.

The Orlando Sentinel reports a 911 caller told dispatchers that Romansky had brandished a gun at another motorist during a road rage incident that night. Officers tracked his car to a shopping center and he refused orders to get out.

The report says he pointed a gun at officers and fired. They fired more than 25 shots, hitting him 10 times.

Romansky was white, as are all three officers.

