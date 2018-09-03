3 justices at annual Mass ahead of Supreme Court’s new term

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three members of the Supreme Court attended an annual Mass held in advance of the opening of the high court’s term.

Chief Justice John Roberts, Justice Clarence Thomas and Justice Stephen Breyer attended the Red Mass on Sunday at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle. Justice Anthony Kennedy, who retired from the court in June, also attended.

Senate Republicans had hoped to confirm President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh before the opening of the Supreme Court’s term Monday. But a vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination has been delayed following allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman in high school. The FBI is now investigating.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Solicitor General Noel Francisco, the administration’s top Supreme Court lawyer, also attended the Mass.

