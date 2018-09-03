Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

3 men found guilty after Virginia rally withdraw appeals

September 6, 2018 2:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Three men found guilty of failure to disperse following a white nationalist rally in 2017 have withdrawn their appeals.

Citing court records, The Daily Progress of Charlottesville reports Nathan Damigo, Evan McLaren and JonPaul Struys have withdrawn their appeals in recent weeks. Damigo is a former Marine and is the founder of a white nationalist group, Identity Evropa. The three had been found guilty of failing to leave what is now Market Street Park following the declaration of an unlawful assembly.

The three men initially entered the appeal after the “Unite the Right” rally in August 2017. The Charlottesville rally culminated in bloodshed when a car plowed through a crowd of counter-demonstrators, killing a woman and injuring several other people.

It’s unclear if the three have lawyers who could comment.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech