Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Problems for Pentagon’s immigrant recruit program

September 30, 2018 9:59 pm
 
4 min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Stricter Trump administration immigration policies have stymied Pentagon plans to restart a program that allowed thousands of people with critical medical or Asian and African language skills to join the military and become American citizens, according to several U.S. officials.

The decade-old program has been on hold since 2016 amid concerns that immigrant recruits were not being screened well enough, and security threats were slipping through the system. Defense officials shored up the vetting process, and planned to relaunch the program earlier this month.

But there was an unexpected barrier when Homeland Security officials said they would not be able to protect new immigrant recruits from being deported when their temporary visas expired after they signed a contract to join the military, the U.S. officials said. They were not authorized to publicly describe internal discussions and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The program is called Military Accessions Vital to the National Interest program, or MAVNI. The plan to restart it was backed by Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, who believes that noncitizens can bring key skills, language abilities, and cultural knowledge to the military.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Mattis, a combat veteran of multiple war tours, has fought with and commanded foreign nationals, and he believes their service adds to the lethality of America’s fighting force, according to the officials.

The Pentagon chief told reporters late last month that the program is designed to enlist immigrants with needed skills. “We need and want every qualified patriot willing to serve and able to serve,” Mattis said. At the time, he said the department was working diligently to address the security screening problems.

When asked about the latest developments, Air Force Maj. Carla Gleason, a Pentagon spokeswoman, said, “the unique skill sets these individuals bring is one of the reasons the U.S. military is the world’s premier fighting force.” She had no comment on the internal discussions to relaunch the program.

The officials familiar with the discussions said Homeland Security told the Pentagon that it would not be able sign any agreement blocking the deportation of the immigrant recruits brought in under the program.

In previous years, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service used an informal process to give MAVNI recruits protection when their temporary or student visas expired because they were entering military service. In addition, Congress included new restrictions in the 2019 defense bill that limit each military service to 1,000 such recruits per year.

President Donald Trump has made tighter controls on immigration, both legal and illegal, an important element of his administration.

Asked about the issue, a Homeland Security official said recruits without legal immigration status would be subject to deportation, but each case is reviewed individually. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

Over the past 10 years, the military services have recruited more than 10,000 immigrants through the program.

In recent years, however, the program has been mired in controversy amid growing concerns about security threats and struggles to develop a proper screening process.

According to court documents, more than 20 people in the program have been the subject of FBI or Pentagon counterintelligence or criminal investigations since 2013.

Gleason said the Defense Department suspended the program in 2016 after several classified assessments concluded that it “was vulnerable to an unacceptable level of risk from insider threats such as espionage, terrorism, and other criminal activity.”

Army Secretary Mark Esper, another advocate of the program, said recently that about of 80 percent of MAVNI recruits who have gone through screening were approved and enlisted into the service. But he added that the Army must “exercise due diligence, to make sure we understand who is coming into our ranks and just do that. The process is never quick enough, certainly for them, and for me as well.”

Since the program’s suspension in 2016, hundreds of immigrants have been stalled in the intake process, waiting a year or more to get through the updated screening.

Dozens of the immigrant recruits were discharged or had their contracts canceled as the background checks dragged on, leading to complaints and lawsuits. Defense officials said the delays were likely because the remaining applicants required more complicated security checks that take longer to complete.

In response to the suits, the Army stopped processing discharges last month and reinstated at least three dozen recruits who had been thrown out of the service.

Officials said the Pentagon is exploring other ways to adjust or replace the program in order to bring immigrants with those skills into the military. But the officials said it will be difficult and that it probably will take a good deal of time.

The struggle with the program comes as the administration has imposed more stringent rules for immigration, aimed largely at the country’s border with Mexico.

Those moves reflect Trump’s calculation that his promise to end illegal immigration and build a wall along that border fueled his election, and that stressing the same issues will drive voters to the polls and help the GOP retain its majorities in the Senate and House.

The MAVNI program, however, is not targeted at Spanish speakers, because the military has a large number of those. Instead, according to the Pentagon, the top languages spoken by recruits brought in through the program are Korean, Chinese Mandarin, Nepalese, Hindi, Swahili, Tagalog, French, Yoruba, Russian and Portuguese Brazilian.

___

Associated Press writer Colleen Long contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Resource Center

Resource Center

Saturdays, 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Hear the latest news in technology, jobs and politics live on Saturdays from 9AM-10AM EST on WFED 1500AM. Hosted by Dr. Richard Shurtz with Jim Russ, Tech Talk Radio is a mixture of fun and technology. Not too heavy and not too light.

Dr. Richard Shurtz

Dr. Richard Shurtz has been hosting Tech Talk since its inception in 2000. He has a Ph.D. in physics and has a passion for technology and science. Prior to his position at Stratford, he was VP of applied technology for the BDM Corporation.

Jim Russ

Jim Russ has co-hosted Tech Talk Radio since 2007. Jim has been a radio personality on many talk radio stations in the Washington, D.C. area for the past twenty-five years. He enjoys learning about new technologies and is very interested in digital photography.

Resource Center

Sundays, 11 a.m.-12 noon

Nycci Nellis is everyone's "go to" food journalist for insights and in depth info about everything happening across the food/wine/spirits/brews/restaurant scenes in the Mid-Atlantic and across the U.S. Her husband, David, is a beer and burgers guy. On radio since 2009, they host celebrity guest interviews with famous and up-and-coming chefs, winemakers, distillers, oystermen, farmers, marine biologists and more. Get the foodie info you need to know and won't find anywhere else; enjoy irreverent repartee; pick up great recipe tips for cooking to cocktails and ... have fun! .. with Nycci and David Nellis on the one and only, Foodie and the Beast.

Resource Center

Rob Davies

ROB DAVIES – CHIEF OPERATIONS OFFICER – VION

Mr. Rob Davies is ViON’s Executive Vice President of Operations responsible for ViON's Solution Development, Cloud and Infrastructure-as-a-Services offerings, Professional Services, Managed Services, and Support Services.

Josh Epstein

JOSH EPSTEIN – CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER - KAMINARIO

Mr. Josh Epstein has over 20 years’ experience in technology marketing and strategy roles. At Kaminario, Josh is responsible for developing the company’s brand, driving global marketing programs, and telling the Kaminario story.

Mondays, 11 a.m. and Fridays, 1 p.m.

Host Michael Keegan

Host, The Business of Government Hour and Managing Editor, The Business of Government Magazine

Blog Updates

Magazines

Fall 2017 Edition

This edition provides a glimpse into the many different missions and programs of the U.S. federal government. It also presents insights and actionable recommendations from those in public management research.

Video

Download Now

Expert Edition: Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation

Resource Center

Resource Center

Resource Center

Your Host

Michael Keegan

Host, The Business of Government Hour and Managing Editor, The Business of Government Magazine

Sundays @ 10:30 p.m.

Host Shirley Rooker

Of Consuming Interest is a weekly show examining the most important consumer issues today. Shirley can be reached via email at shirley@callforaction.org.

Wednesdays @ 10 a.m.

Host Mike Causey

Federal News Network Senior Correspondent Mike Causey discusses everything from pay, benefits and retirement, to buyouts, COLAs and pay freezes. Call the show live Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m. at 202-465-3080 with your questions. Dial 605-562-0264 to listen live from any phone. Send Mike an email with your questions and comments for the show. Don't miss an episode by subscribing to Your Turn on iTunes.

Wednesdays @ 1 p.m.

Host Gigi Schumm

Women of Washington host Gigi Schumm welcomes Washington's most ambitious and influential female executives - role models for the next generation - to share their life lessons and secrets to success.

Contact Gigi via email at gigischumm@gmail.com or producer Steff Thomas at sthomas@federalnewsnetwork.com

Subscribe to Women of Washington’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Host Allen Scott

Host Allen Scott

Ready To Prime was created to provide a road map for those interested in going after a piece of the small business pie but still unsure of the correct path to take. The program is part news, part information but all small business.

Columbia Technology Partners (CTP) is a management IT company specializing in systems integration, security, mobile and cloud development. Fort Mead has been our primary place of performance but we’re always looking to grow. Contact us at www.ctp-web.com. CTP is a service disabled veteran woman owned small business based in Columbia, Maryland.

Mondays @ 1 p.m.

Host Derrick Dortch

From how to win government jobs and contracts, to veterans issues to the latest national security challenges, host Derrick T. Dortch explores the world of the federal government and provides you the access needed to succeed. Subscribe to Fed Access’ audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Tuesdays @ 11 a.m.

Host Roger Waldron

Hosted by Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement, Off the Shelf interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most.

Mondays @ Noon

Host Mark Amtower

Hosted by nationally-known speaker and consultant Mark Amtower, Amtower Off-Center highlights the good, the bad, the ugly and the just plain silly of doing business in the government market. Every week experts join Mark for a lively discussion of current issues facing the government contractor community.

Tuesdays @ 1 p.m.

Host John Gilroy

Federal Tech Talk looks at the world of high technology in the federal government. Host John Gilroy of The Oakmont Group speaks the language of federal CISOs, CIOs and CTOs, and gets into the specifics for government IT systems integrators. John covers the latest government initiatives and technology news for the federal IT manager and government contractor. Follow John on Twitter @raygilray.

About the Show

Friday, 11 a.m. (Bi-Weekly)

FEDtalk is produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., bringing you the insider's perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993. To provide feedback on previous shows or to offer suggestions for upcoming shows, please contact sbr@shawbransford.com.

ASK THE CIO

THURSDAYS 10 A.M. & 2 P.M.

Each week, Jason Miller interviews federal agency chief information officers about directives, challenges and successes.
Subscribe at PodcastOne or iTunes.

On DoD

WEDNESDAYS, 11 a.m. & 2 p.m.

Each week, Defense Reporter Jared Serbu speaks with the managers of the federal government's largest department. Subscribe at PodcastOne or iTunes.

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary.
Subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on iTunes or PodcastOne

CYBER CHAT

Cyber Chat with Sean Kelley is a monthly show featuring interviews with experts in IT and Information Security discussing the latest trends and hottest cyber topics and challenges impacting the federal community. Subscribe on iTunes or PodcastOne.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Oct 09, 2018 Close Change YTD
L Income 20.0398 -0.0165 2.96%
L 2020 27.6436 -0.0408 3.52%
L 2030 31.8029 -0.1069 4.96%
L 2040 34.7146 -0.1438 5.50%
L 2050 20.1535 -0.0978 5.99%
G Fund 15.8818 0.0052 2.12%
F Fund 17.7060 0.0274 (1.48%)
C Fund 41.1180 -0.0625 10.54%
S Fund 51.5147 -0.4813 10.85%
I Fund 29.4490 -0.3676 (1.06%)
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Department of Transportation (DOT)...
10|9 The CyberMaryland Conference 2018
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard lays wreath at grave of former president

Today in History

1888: Washington Monument opens to the public