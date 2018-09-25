Listen Live Sports

Argentina’s unions stage nationwide strike to protest crisis

September 25, 2018 12:28 pm
 
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A nationwide strike to protest the Argentine government’s handling of the country’s economic crisis is grounding flights and paralyzing bus and train lines.

Many workers stayed home Tuesday as the strike made commuting a puzzle, and some demonstrators blocked highways.

Banks, courts, and many schools and shops were closed. Many hospitals offered only emergency services, most Argentine flights were canceled and garbage wasn’t being picked up.

The stoppage is led by labor unions protesting austerity measures ordered by President Mauricio Macri.

Argentines are frustrated with high consumer prices and a sharp devaluation of the peso currency.

Many also oppose the government’s decision to strike a financing deal with the International Monetary Fund because they blame the IMF for Argentina’s worst crisis in 2001.

