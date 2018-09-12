Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Assault charges dismissed against cop convicted of murder

September 12, 2018 2:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DALLAS (AP) — A judge has dismissed assault charges against a white former Dallas-area police officer sentenced to 15 years in prison for the 2017 fatal shooting of an unarmed black teenager.

Prosecutors had asked that assault charges be dismissed as Roy Oliver appeals his murder conviction in the death of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards. The charges could be refiled.

Two of the assault charges dismissed Monday stem from the April 2017 shooting in which the Balch Springs officer fired into a vehicle carrying Edwards and four other teens. The other two counts that were dropped involve an earlier unrelated traffic incident in which Oliver, while off-duty, allegedly pulled his gun.

Jurors last month acquitted Oliver of two additional assault charges stemming from the shooting in which Edwards died.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech