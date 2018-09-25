Listen Live Sports

Bankruptcy court OKs settlement for clergy sex abuse victims

September 25, 2018 9:47 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge has approved a reorganization plan for the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis that will compensate victims of clergy sex abuse.

Judge Robert Kressel approved the $210 million settlement Tuesday. Hundreds of victims voted overwhelmingly in favor of the plan.

Attorney Jeff Anderson, who represented many of the victims, praised the survivors, saying their courage means children are safer.

Archbishop Bernard Hebda apologized in court. Hebda says he hopes the resolution “brings some measure of justice” to victims.

The settlement was reached in May . Proceeds will be disbursed after each claim is reviewed.

The archdiocese filed for bankruptcy in 2015, two years after the Minnesota Legislature opened a three-year window that allowed people who had been sexually abused in the past to sue for damages.

