Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Ben Carson calls Kavanaugh’s opponents ‘desperate’

September 21, 2018 10:39 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Housing Secretary Ben Carson is attributing the controversy over Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination to people who want to “fundamentally change this country.”

Carson said Friday that Kavanaugh’s opponents have become “desperate.”

“And now they don’t see themselves as being able to control the courts for another generation,” Carson added. “So what is left? Chaos and destruction.”

Carson made the remarks during a speech at the annual Values Voter Summit in Washington.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Kavanaugh has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman when they were teens. Kavanaugh has denied the allegations and has said he would testify to clear his name.

In his speech Friday, Carson said: “Sexual predators, people who prey upon people who are weaker than them or in a lower position, is abominable. And there’s just no room for it, as far as I’m concerned, OK?”

But he added, “Having said that, we must also recognize that there are two sides to every story.”

Carson then described an incident in his own career when he was accused of fathering a child out of wedlock. He said he wasn’t intimidated because “I knew that the only woman I had ever slept with in my entire life was my wife.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech