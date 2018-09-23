Boston officer shot, 3 suspects taken into custody

BOSTON (AP) — Boston police say an officer has been shot in the city’s South End but does not have life-threatening injuries.

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross told reporters that officers came across a group of men in their 20s Sunday afternoon, suspecting they had firearms. He says one officer was shot in the calf when he tried to follow the men into an apartment building.

Gross says police then received reports that one suspect had barricaded himself in an apartment, requiring police to treat the situation as a potential hostage situation.

Three suspects were eventually taken into custody.

Advertisement

An Associated Press photographer reported seeing a large police presence at the scene. Several surrounding streets were closed to traffic.

The unidentified injured officer is being treated at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.