Brussels names square in memory of murdered UK lawmaker

September 27, 2018 8:16 am
 
BRUSSELS (AP) — Brussels has named a square in the memory of Jo Cox, the 41-year-old British lawmaker who was stabbed to death in the run-up to the 2016 Brexit referendum.

The Labour Party lawmaker had spent several years in Brussels before working at the British parliament. She was opposed to Brexit and was killed by a far-right extremist now serving a life sentence for murder.

The square in the center of Brussels was close to her favorite concert hall.

“Jo Cox died for a universal ideal,” said Brussels mayor Philippe Close, praising her work on causes like refugees, discrimination and poverty.

“She treated people as they should be treated — with respect,” said Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn during Thursday’s ceremony.

