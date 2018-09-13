Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
California AG to attend Sessions’ meeting about social media

September 13, 2018 4:30 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — California’s attorney general will attend a meeting with U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions that has been planned to discuss concerns over whether social media companies are “stifling the free exchange of ideas.”

Attorney General Xavier Becerra’s says in a statement to The Associated Press on Thursday that as the chief law enforcement officer in the nation’s tech capital, he has a “wealth of insight and experience to share.”

The Justice Department has said the Sept. 25 meeting was planned to discuss a “growing concern that these companies may be hurting competition.”

A handful of other attorneys general, including Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, are expected to attend the meeting.

Becerra says he looks forward to having a thoughtful conversation with Justice Department officials.

