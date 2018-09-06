Listen Live Sports

Candidates in Maryland governor’s race agree on a debate

September 6, 2018 4:50 pm
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Republican Gov. Larry Hogan and Democrat Ben Jealous have agreed on a televised debate.

The campaigns announced Thursday they have agreed to a single, hour-long debate on Sept. 24.

It will be hosted and broadcast statewide by Maryland Public Television. The campaigns say WBAL and WJLA also will broadcast the debate.

The candidates will be questioned by media outlets from all parts of the state, including The Baltimore Sun, The Washington Post, WMDT and the Herald-Mail of Hagerstown.

The debate will be recorded live to tape and will air at 7 p.m. Sept. 24.

