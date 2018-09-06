Listen Live Sports

Chicago agrees officers must record gun-pointing incidents

September 6, 2018 12:09 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago has agreed in talks on far-reaching police reforms to require that officers file paperwork each time they point a gun at someone, even if they don’t fire.

City lawyers told a federal judge Thursday they’d resolved that final sticking point in the push to finalize a reform plan.

The city had earlier expressed reservations about the requirement. Chicago’s police union has said it could cause officers to hesitate to draw weapons when their lives are actually in danger.

After word Thursday about agreement on the gun issue, Mayor Rahm Emanuel released a statement saying, “Chicago is on the road to reform, and there will be no U turns.”

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan, with Emanuel’s approval, sued Chicago last year to ensure a reform plan included court supervision.

