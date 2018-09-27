Listen Live Sports

Chief backs tactics amid concern after black pastor stopped

September 27, 2018 11:03 am
 
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky police chief has defended his department’s tactics after a commander said a white officer who pulled over a black pastor this month was following orders of what to do in certain neighborhoods.

Louisville police Chief Steve Conrad told the Courier Journal in a statement Wednesday that he expects officers to behave respectfully. He says as Louisville experienced increased crime, police focused patrols where data showed the most violent offences were occurring.

The newspaper on Tuesday quoted the commander’s comments from an email obtained through an open records request.

First Division Maj. Eric Johnson said in the email his mandate was that officers patrol the neighborhoods aggressively. He denied a councilman’s claim that stopping the Rev. Kevin Cosby was racial profiling.

Cosby is president of historically black Simmons College.

Information from: Courier Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com

