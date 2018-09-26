Listen Live Sports

Citizens’ group wants prosecution over CIA rendition program

September 26, 2018 1:23 pm
 
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — An anti-torture group says state and local officials in North Carolina should prosecute participants in a CIA program that ferried terrorism suspects to secret sites where they were tortured in the years after the Sept. 11 attacks.

That’s one of dozens of recommendations the self-appointed North Carolina Commission of Inquiry on Torture is releasing Thursday.

The group focused on a North Carolina based aviation company reportedly central to the CIA program. Aero Contractors Limited operates from a county airport located between Raleigh and Fort Bragg, home to the Army’s anti-terrorist Delta Force and other Special Operations units. A London-based researcher says flights operated by Aero Contractors delivered at least 49 people to secret CIA sites for interrogation and possible torture.

Company executives didn’t respond to requests for comment.

