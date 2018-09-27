Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

City votes to change name of street honoring Manafort’s dad

September 27, 2018 6:18 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — A city council in Connecticut has voted to change the name of a street that honors the father of Paul Manafort.

The proposal now goes to the Republican mayor of New Britain, but she is expected to veto it. NBC Connecticut reports councilors would need 10 votes to override it.

Mayor Erin Stewart last month changed the name of Paul Manafort Drive to Paul Manafort Sr. Drive. The change sought to clarify that it refers to a former three-term mayor and not his son, the ex-chairman of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign who has been convicted of financial crimes.

But Democrats on the council say the name draws attention to scandal. The council proposed renaming the road for Ebenezer D.C. Bassett, an African-American 19th-century educator and diplomat.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

Information from: WVIT-TV, http://www.nbcconnecticut.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech