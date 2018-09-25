Listen Live Sports

Conservative caucus calls on Rosenstein to testify

September 25, 2018
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The conservative House Freedom Caucus is pushing for Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to testify before the House Judiciary Committee.

North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows says Rosenstein should answer questions about reports that he floated the idea of secretly recording President Donald Trump. Rosenstein and Trump are scheduled to talk Thursday at the White House.

Meadows tweeted Tuesday that the Freedom Caucus has decided Rosenstein should testify or resign. Committee leadership hasn’t commented.

Meadows introduced articles of impeachment against Rosenstein in July and has threatened to try to force a vote.

The Judiciary panel is preparing subpoenas of memos written by former acting FBI director Andrew McCabe that detail conversations with Rosenstein and others. That’s according to a person familiar with the plans but not authorized to discuss them.

