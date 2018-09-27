Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Convicted former Arkansas state senator reports to prison

September 27, 2018 8:07 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former Arkansas state Sen. Jon Woods has reported to a federal prison in Texas to begin a more than 18-year prison sentence for bribery .

The Federal Bureau of Prisons website shows Woods is being held at a low-security facility in Fort Worth.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Woods arrived at the prison at 1 p.m. Wednesday, the deadline for him to report.

On Monday, a federal judge rejected Woods’ motion to remain free pending an appeal of his May conviction on 15 counts of conspiracy, fraud and money laundering . Prosecutors say Woods and former state Rep. Micah Neal, both Republicans, directed approximately $600,000 in state funds to two nonprofits in exchange for kickbacks.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Neal pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement and was sentenced to probation .

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech