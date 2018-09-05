Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Court again blocks Texas from requiring fetal remains burial

September 5, 2018 5:13 pm
 
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal judge in Texas has again blocked the state from requiring abortion clinics to bury or cremate fetal remains.

The ruling Wednesday is another court defeat for Texas over an anti-abortion law signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott last year. Judges haven’t allowed efforts to mandate fetal remain burial or let Texas ban a common second-trimester abortion procedure.

U.S. District Judge David Ezra said the requirement would put “substantial obstacles” in the path of a women’s right to an abortion. He had already issued a temporary injunction against the measure earlier this year.

Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton called the ruling disappointing and said his office will continue to fight.

