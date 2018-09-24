Listen Live Sports

Death of US diplomat in Madagascar being investigated

September 24, 2018 6:32 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department says the death of an American diplomat in Madagascar is being investigated by U.S. and local authorities.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert says the foreign service officer was found dead inside the officer’s residence in the capital of the Indian Ocean nation off the East Coast of Africa.

Nauert says the department expressed its “deepest sympathies” to the family of the diplomat but release no details Monday on the officer’s identity or circumstances of the death.

The State Department says the person was found in the overnight hours Friday and that diplomatic security and Malagasy authorities are collaborating on an investigation.

